Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, is "in denial" about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, a day after announcing Australia would recognize a Palestinian state for the first time.

Australia will recognize a Palestinian state at next month's United Nations General Assembly, Albanese said on Monday, a move that adds to international pressure on Israel after similar announcements from France, Britain and Canada.

Albanese said on Tuesday the Netanyahu government's reluctance to listen to its allies contributed to Australia's decision to recognize a Palestinian state.