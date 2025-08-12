A Taiwanese drama centered on a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan will begin streaming in Japan from Friday.

"Zero Day Attack" is the first Taiwanese television series to tackle the issue of a possible Taiwan contingency head-on. It had a production budget of 230 million New Taiwan dollars, or about ¥1.1 billion, partly funded by Taiwanese authorities.

The 10-episode drama series will be distributed on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform.

The first episode depicts Taiwanese society descending into panic after Chinese forces surround the island in a so-called gray-zone situation that does not escalate into armed conflict.

The cast includes Japanese actors Issei Takahashi, who appears in the third episode, and Asami Mizukawa, who makes an appearance in the fifth episode.

Taiwan is in an increasingly precarious situation as the Chinese military conducts large-scale exercises in nearby waters and gray-zone incidents become more frequent.

The series depicts the feelings of people facing war, producer Cheng Hsin-mei said at a preview in Tokyo on Thursday.

In recent years, the Taiwanese government has been promoting its content industries, including through films and dramas. The latest show began streaming in Taiwan earlier this month.