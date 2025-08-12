Agriculture and fisheries minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Monday called on South Korea to remove restrictions it has placed on imports of fishery products from eight Japanese prefectures.

South Korea has been suspending imports of fishery products from Aomori, Iwate, Miyagi, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba prefectures following the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan.

In his 30-minute meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun in Seoul, Koizumi stressed the safety of Japanese fishery products and called for an early removal of the restrictions.