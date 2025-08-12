Koko Kondo, 80, was only 8 months old when the U.S. bomber Enola Gay dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945.

She survived with her parents and went on to live with schoolgirls who developed keloid scars at Nagarekawa Church, 870 meters from ground zero.

Although she was too young to remember the blast, the wounds of other victims reminded her of the bombing.