Indonesia has created more than 20 regional commands in its biggest armed forces overhaul in decades, coinciding with a sharp increase in defense spending under President Prabowo Subianto and mounting concerns over growing military influence.

Prabowo, a former general, inaugurated new commands for the army, navy and air force on Sunday to mark the largest reorganization since the era of the authoritarian ruler Suharto, when the military maintained an extensive territorial network that reached into every province.

"The world is full of uncertainty, and even if we dislike war, wars are happening everywhere,” Prabowo said alongside senior commanders and political allies at a ceremony near of the city of Bandung.