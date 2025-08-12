India on Monday accused its neighbor Pakistan of "saber rattling" and "irresponsibility" after media reports on remarks about nuclear threats in South Asia made by Pakistan's army chief while on a visit to the United States.

Indian media reports, citing sources, quoted Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir as saying: "We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us."

An excerpt of his speech shared by Pakistani security officials did not include the "nuclear nation" remarks.