Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy won diplomatic backing from Europe and the NATO alliance on Sunday ahead of a Russia-U.S. summit this week where Kyiv fears President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump may try to dictate terms for ending the 3½-year war.

Trump, who for weeks had been threatening new sanctions against Russia for failing to halt the war, announced, instead, on Friday that he would meet Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska.

A White House official has said Trump is open to Zelenskyy attending, but preparations are under way for only a bilateral meeting.