Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his plan for a military sweep against the final Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, calling it the best available option for recovering hostages while safeguarding his country’s long-term security — an argument that’s met vocal opposition at home and abroad.

After talks on a third ceasefire stalled in July, the Netanyahu government on Friday authorized an advance on Gaza City. Israeli forces had previously skirted the area for fear that hostages believed to be held there could be hurt or lost in the chaos of combat.

Though the army has yet to mobilize the reinforcements required to roll into action, the plan has drawn condemnation from foreign powers already upset at a hunger crisis besetting Palestinians in Gaza, after Israel cut off aid between March and May in a bid to sideline Hamas. The U.S., by contrast, has indicated readiness to back its Middle Eastern ally.