Wearing cargo shorts, flip-flops and a baseball cap shading his eyes from the sun, Dalton Henry Stout blends in easily in rural America.

Except for the insignia on his hat. It bears the skull and crossbones of the infamous "Death’s Head” SS units that oversaw Nazi Germany’s concentration camps — and the initials "AFN,” short for Aryan Freedom Network, the neo-Nazi group Stout leads with his partner.

From a modest ranch house in Texas, the couple oversee a network they say has been turbocharged by President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. They point to Trump’s rhetoric — his attacks on diversity initiatives, his hard-line stance on immigration and his invocation of "Western values” — as driving a surge in interest and recruitment.