Komeito, which has been part of Japan's ruling coalition for years, is struggling, especially following its crushing defeat in last month's election for the House of Councilors, the upper chamber of parliament.

There are even calls for the party to give up on fielding candidates in constituencies and instead focus on the proportional representation system.

Komeito leader Tetsuo Saito pledged to promote reform to rebuild the party in a meeting with local chapter representatives on Aug. 1 to review the results of the Upper House election.