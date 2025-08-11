“I still feel my brother is calling for me,” said Michi Saito.

Michi, 98, of Fukushima, then gently touched a large piece of a dummy atomic bomb that took the life of her younger brother Takao in the blink of an eye 80 years ago.

In the morning of July 20, 1945, near the end of World War II, the weather was gloomy in the village of Watari, now part of the city of Fukushima, with clouds covering the sky.