Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kyiv won’t cede territory to end the war with Russia as European leaders pledged their continued support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

"We remain committed to the principle that international borders must not be changed by force,” European leaders said Saturday in a joint statement. "The current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations.”

The statement was backed by U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Finland.