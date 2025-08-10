One person was killed and several apartments and an industrial facility were damaged in a Ukrainian drone attack on the south Russian region of Saratov, the governor said on Sunday.

Roman Busargin posted on the Telegram messaging app that residents were evacuated after debris from a destroyed drone damaged three apartments in the overnight attack.

"Several residents required medical assistance," Busargin said. "Aid was provided onsite, and one person has been hospitalized. Unfortunately, one person has died."