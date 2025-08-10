An international crew of four astronauts was back home on Earth on Saturday after nearly five months aboard the International Space Station, returning safely in a SpaceX capsule.

The spacecraft carrying U.S. astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, Japan's Takuya Onishi and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov splashed down off California's coast at 8:44 a.m. local time.

Their return marks the end of the 10th crew rotation mission to the space station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which was created to succeed the Space Shuttle era by partnering with private industry.