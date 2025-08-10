The Meteorological Agency warned of landslides, river flooding and inundation in low-lying areas of Fukuoka Prefecture on Sunday as heavy rain continued in the Kyushu region.

A linear precipitation zone, or a band of cumulonimbus clouds that causes massive rainfall, occurred intermittently in Fukuoka Prefecture from late Saturday through Sunday afternoon, with the weather agency also warning of the possibility of such rainbands in Saga, Nagasaki and Yamaguchi prefectures through Monday morning.

Wide areas of the country also experienced rainfall Sunday due to a stationary front extending from the Tsushima Strait through the Sanin region to the Kanto region.

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Monday, up to 300 millimeters of rain is expected in northern Kyushu, 250 mm in the Tokai and Shikoku regions, 200 mm in the Kanto-Koshin and Kinki regions, 180 mm in southern Kyushu, 120 mm in the Chugoku region and 100 mm in the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions.

In the following 24 hours through 6 a.m. Tuesday, the weather agency forecasts rainfall of 300 mm in the Shikoku region, 200 mm in the Kanto-Koshin, Tokai and Kinki regions, 150 mm in northern Kyushu, 100 mm in Hokuriku and southern Kyushu, and 80 mm in the Chugoku region.

Translated by The Japan Times