Armenia and Azerbaijan have committed to a lasting peace after decades of conflict, U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday as he hosted the leaders of the South Caucasus rivals at a White House signing event.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and longtime Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Trump's mediation should earn him a Nobel Peace Prize — an award the U.S. leader has been vocal about seeking.

The two former Soviet republics "are committing to stop all fighting forever, open up commerce, travel and diplomatic relations and respect each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Trump said at the event.