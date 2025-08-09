U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he would meet with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska, as the Republican billionaire hopes to help mediate an end to the war in Ukraine.

"The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Trump has not seen Putin in person since his return to the White House in January.