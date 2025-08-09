Germany will halt the export of military equipment to Israel that could be used in the Gaza Strip, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Friday, sparking an angry response from Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Berlin's move, in response reaction to an Israeli plan to take control of Gaza City, marks a drastic change of course for Germany, long one of Israel's staunchest international allies.
Merz expressed "deep concern" at the suffering of Gaza's civilians.
