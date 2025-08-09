After nearly five months onboard the International Space Station, an international crew of five astronauts — including Japan's Takuya Onishi — began their descent back down to Earth on a SpaceX capsule Friday.

U.S. astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers and Russian cosmonaut Kirill Peskov are expected to spend more than 17 hours in the capsule before splashing down off California's coast Saturday.

Their return will mark the end of the 10th crew rotation mission to the space station under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which was created to succeed the Space Shuttle era by partnering with private industry.