The Japanese and South Korean governments are considering a plan for South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to visit Japan in late August, officials from both governments have said.

If realized, it would be Lee's first visit to Japan since taking office in June.

He is expected to meet with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to affirm their policy of maintaining ever-improving bilateral relations, the officials said Friday. Ishiba and Lee are also expected to agree to begin their own "shuttle diplomacy," or mutual visits by the two countries' leaders.

The JoongAng Ilbo, a South Korean newspaper, reported in its online edition Friday that Lee is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Aug. 25.

Lee's visit to Japan is being arranged to come just before or just after his trip to the United States.

In June, Ishiba and Lee held their first in-person talks on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada, agreeing to build future-oriented relations and continue the shuttle diplomacy.

At the envisaged summit, the two leaders are expected to exchange views on North Korea's deepening military cooperation with Russia, China's increasingly assertive behavior in the East and South China seas and ways to deal with the Trump administration.