Three Thai soldiers were injured by a land mine on Saturday while patrolling a border area near Cambodia, the Thai army said in a statement, days after the two neighbors agreed to a detailed ceasefire following a violent five-day conflict last month.
One soldier lost a foot and two others were injured after one of them stepped on a land mine as they patrolled an area between Thailand's Sisaket and Cambodia's Preah Vihear provinces.
The soldiers are being treated at a hospital, the army said.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.