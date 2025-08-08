Public trust in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fell to its lowest level in around six months following rare wartime protests against a move to curb the power of anti-corruption watchdogs, a leading Kyiv pollster has said.

The survey released Wednesday by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) is the first by a major Ukrainian pollster to measure public sentiment since Zelenskyy sparked anger with a move to subordinate the agencies to a hand-picked prosecutor-general.

Thousands of Ukrainians had rallied in Kyiv and other cities late last month against the fast-tracked measures, prompting Zelenskyy and his ruling party to quickly reverse course.