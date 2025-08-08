From Uncle Sam to Superman, the U.S. government is deploying patriotic icons and increasingly warlike rhetoric to recruit Americans into enforcing President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

Job ads promising $50,000 signing bonuses to new "Deportation Officers" have flooded social media over the past week, accompanied by jingoistic rallying slogans that declare "America Needs You."

White House officials have shared World War I-style posters, including one with Uncle Sam donning an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) baseball cap, while a former Superman actor has pledged he will "be sworn in as an ICE agent ASAP."