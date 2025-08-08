The FBI is firing another round of employees, including former acting Director Brian Driscoll, in its latest moves against officials who worked on issues that drew U.S. President Donald Trump's ire, four people briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

Driscoll, who temporarily served as the bureau's director early this year before FBI Director Kash Patel's Senate confirmation, was viewed as a hero by some in the bureau after he sought to shield them from being targeted for their role in investigating people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to overturn Trump's election defeat.

The Justice Department's former acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who has since been confirmed to serve as an appellate court judge, accused Driscoll and former FBI acting Deputy Director Robert Kissane of insubordination, after they tried to fend off his efforts to collect a list of the names of all those people.