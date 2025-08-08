"When will this nightmare end?" wonders Amal Hamada, a 20-year-old displaced Palestinian woman who, like many, feels powerless before the threat of full Israeli occupation after 22 months of war.
Rumors that the Israeli government might decide on a full occupation of the Palestinian territory spread from Israel to war-torn Gaza before any official announcement, sowing fear and despair.
Like nearly all Gazans, Hamada has been displaced several times by the war, and ended up in Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, where the Israeli military carried out operations last month for the first time in the war.
