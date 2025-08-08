Tokyo has temporarily halted the operations of its emergency medical helicopter, also known as a doctor helicopter, in the capital since Thursday, due to a shortage of staff.

The suspension began on Thursday and will continue through Sunday. The helicopter will also be out of service between Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.

Doctor helicopters, or doctor-heli for short, are used to transport emergency medical patients in cases when transport is more efficient via air than with a typical ambulance.