In a plenary session of lawmakers from both chambers of parliament, a Liberal Democratic Party panel was entrusted with deciding whether to hold a presidential election in the near future, following growing calls for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to step down.

While the meeting showed that dissatisfaction with Ishiba remaining as leader is steady within the party, how this brewing discontent will play out going forward remains unclear.

“We need a reset to rebuild the party after our electoral losses, and that reset needs to be clear to the people,” Lower House lawmaker Takako Suzuki told reporters after the meeting.