Thailand and Cambodia agreed on Thursday to extend a shaky ceasefire deal that followed five days of deadly hostilities along their border last month.

At least 43 people were killed in the conflict that ended on Tuesday last week after a long-standing dispute over border temples erupted into violence.

A truce was brokered by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim — chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations regional bloc — after cajoling by U.S. President Donald Trump and a team of Chinese mediators.