A Washington lobbying firm has signed an agreement worth $3 million a year with Myanmar's Ministry of Information to help the long-time military-ruled country rebuild relations with the United States.

According to documents submitted under the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), the DCI Group signed the agreement with the ministry on July 31, the day Myanmar's military nominally transferred power to a civilian-led interim government ahead of a planned election.

Myanmar's leadership under military chief Min Aung Hlaing seized power in a 2021 coup and that year an Israeli-Canadian lobbyist it hired to represent it in Washington and other capitals said he had stopped his work because U.S. sanctions on the generals prevented him from being paid.