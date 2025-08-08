Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked trade with his Brazilian counterpart and is expected to head to China for the first time in seven years in August, against the backdrop of worsening ties with the United States.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Modi discussed the imposition of unilateral tariffs against their nations and reiterated plans to strengthen trade ties in a Thursday call that lasted nearly an hour, the Brazilian government said in a statement.

Although it didn’t mention Donald Trump by name, Lula’s government noted that "Brazil and India are, to date, the two countries most affected” by the wave of levies the U.S. leader has unleashed.