France’s biggest wildfire in about two decades has ravaged vineyards and farms in southern France, leaving one person dead and forcing residents to flee.

About 2,100 firefighters, assisted by aircraft, are working to control the blaze in the southwestern department of Aude, according to local officials.

More than a dozen people have been injured, including a firefighter who was in critical condition as of late Wednesday. The fire, fanned by winds gusting up to 70 kilometers per hour, shut roads and cut power to thousands of homes.