As U.S. tariffs on Brazilian goods jumped to 50% on Wednesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in an interview that he sees no room for direct talks now with U.S. President Donald Trump that would likely be a "humiliation."

Brazil is not about to announce reciprocal tariffs, he said. Nor will his government give up on Cabinet-level talks. But Lula himself is in no rush to ring the White House.

"The day my intuition says Trump is ready to talk, I won't hesitate to call him," Lula said in an interview from his presidential residence in Brasilia. "But today my intuition says he doesn't want to talk. And I won't humiliate myself."