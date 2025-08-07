The total population of Japanese nationals in Japan fell to 120.65 million as of Jan. 1 this year, down 908,574 compared to the previous year, marking the 16th straight year of population decline.

Meanwhile, the population of foreign residents in Japan increased by 354,089 from last year — a 10.65% increase — reaching around 3.68 million people, the internal ministry said Wednesday. The figure is the highest since the ministry began taking count in 2013.

Foreign residents — defined as those with residential status allowing them to stay in Japan for three months or longer — make up 2.96% of the total population, also an all-time high.