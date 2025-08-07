The Metropolitan Police Department admitted in a report released Thursday that it made a "serious mistake" during its investigation into machinery maker Ohkawara Kakohki, which resulted in false accusations involving weapons exports being made against company executives.

In the report, the MPD stated that the chain of command in the investigation by its Public Security Bureau was "dysfunctional, leading to a serious mistake."

In March 2020, the bureau arrested company president Masaaki Okawara and two other executives, alleging that the firm exported without permission a spray dryer that could be repurposed for weapons production. The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors' Office dropped the charges against them in July 2021, just before the first criminal court hearing on the case.

According to the report, information unfavorable for building a case was not shared with senior MPD officials, and such officials merely rubber-stamped the investigation procedures.

The bureau "lacked fundamental investigative principles as an organization," the report pointed out.

"We caused significant stress and hardship" to people including Okawara, 76, and the two other company executives who were arrested, MPD Superintendent-General Yuji Sakoda told a news conference Thursday. "We deeply apologize."

The report noted that the chief of a section in charge of the investigation and the chief's direct supervisor prioritized arrests of suspicious individuals and did not pay sufficient attention to information that could be detrimental to building a case, such as suggestions from subordinates that did not conform to the investigation policy.

A division chief who supervised the two officials in question failed to ensure investigation details were reported to senior officials, including the bureau chief, and communications with the senior officials had "become a mere formality," according to the report.

The report also said that the senior officials had not actually directed the investigation, failing to actively confirm details properly.

"It is undeniable that related individuals would not have been arrested if the Public Security Bureau had carefully considered (the investigation procedures) as an organization," the report said.

In May this year, the Tokyo High Court upheld a lower court ruling that found the arrests and indictment illegal, ordering the state and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to pay a total of ¥166 million in damages.

The high court found that an improper method was used during an interrogation of a former company executive. On this, the report said that the MPD "must sincerely reflect on it."

The report set out 20 measures to prevent any recurrence.

An investigation panel joined by the bureau chief will be introduced for important cases to ensure that information — including those unfavorable for building a case — and the progress of the investigation are reported from the initial stages. A program in which officials assess their supervisors will also start as early as this autumn.

Following the report by the MPD, the National Police Agency instructed prefectural police nationwide the same day to take audio and video recordings of interrogations over suspected violations of the foreign exchange act, including allegations of illegal exports.