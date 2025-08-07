Philippine senators on Wednesday voted to shelve an impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte after the country's top court ruled it as unconstitutional.

The motion to archive — approved by 19 of 24 senators — adheres with the Supreme Court ruling voiding the complaint against Duterte, Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said during livestreamed proceedings. Four senators voted against the motion and one abstained.

The move renders the impeachment complaint against the vice president as "dead” unless the top court reverses its ruling, according to Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano. That means the Senate won’t proceed with the impeachment trial against the vice president, which had been set to begin this month, in yet another relief for the embattled politician.