Myint Swe, Myanmar’s acting president and a former general sanctioned by the U.S. for his role in a 2021 coup, died at the age of 74 from Parkinson’s disease and related neurological disorders.

His death, on Thursday, was announced by the press office of the National Defense and Security Council. "Acting President Myint Swe passed away at 8:28 a.m. local time,” it said in a statement, adding a state funeral is planned, without mentioning the exact date.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing is expected to fully assume Myint Swe’s duties. He has already been serving as acting president during National Defense Council meetings in the capital Naypyidaw.