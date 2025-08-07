South Korean prosecutors on Thursday requested an arrest warrant for former first lady Kim Keon Hee, a day after questioning her over a litany of allegations, including bribery and stock manipulation.

The move comes as former President Yoon Suk Yeol remains in detention over his declaration of martial law in December, which briefly suspended civilian rule before being overturned by parliament.

"We requested an arrest warrant for Kim at 1:21 p.m.," special prosecutor Oh Jung-hee said at a press briefing.