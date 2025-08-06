Los Angeles County has a new task taking care of dogs and cats after their owners were detained or deported in immigration raids that picked up this summer under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

From June 10, the county has taken in 28 animals, 22 of which are dogs. Eleven dogs and two cats have been placed with homes since then.

In the Downey shelter, two cats come in together in a carrier and some dogs come in boxes and plastic bins. Then they are placed in cages waiting for adoption, and the barking and meowing can get loud.