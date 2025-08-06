Indian officials have struggled to engage in diplomatic talks with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration because key foreign policy roles in Washington remain unfilled, people familiar with the matter said, making it difficult for New Delhi to effectively push for a trade deal and ward off the U.S. leader’s recent attacks against the nation.

Several positions in the Department of State and the Department of Defense are vacant, which has made it harder for India to lobby its view, the people said, asking not to be identified to discuss a sensitive matter.

It’s become urgent for New Delhi to make its case to Washington after being unexpectedly slapped with a 25% tariff — one of the highest in the region — and facing further threats over its ties with Russia. Trump said Monday he’ll increase the rate "substantially” because of New Delhi’s refusal to halt the buying of Russian oil. The U.S. says India, alongside China, is helping Russian President Vladimir Putin fund his war against Ukraine with the oil purchases.