The Kremlin is weighing options for a concession to U.S. President Donald Trump that could include an air truce with Ukraine to try to head off the threat of secondary sanctions, even as Russia remains determined to continue its war.

Officials recognize that U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit to Russia this week offers a late opportunity for agreement with Trump even if expectations for success are low, people familiar with the situation said, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive matters. A pause on airstrikes involving drones and missiles as a deescalation gesture may be one potential proposal provided that Ukraine also signed up, one of them said.

Still, Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t agree to a general ceasefire in Ukraine as his forces continue steady advances on the battlefield, and Russia’s war aims remain unchanged. It’s unclear whether any offer of restraint would include conditions that effectively made it unacceptable to Kyiv and its allies.