Funding cuts are driving an entire generation of children in Sudan to the brink of irreversible harm as support is scaled back and malnutrition cases persist across the country, the U.N. children's agency said on Tuesday.

UNHCR and other U.N. agencies face one of the worst funding crises in decades, compounded by U.S. and other donor states' decisions to slash foreign aid funding.

"Children have limited access to safe water, food, health care. Malnutrition is rife, and many good children are reduced to just skin, bones," said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF's Representative in Sudan, speaking via video link from Port Sudan.