The massive amounts of paper cranes offered to a statue in Hiroshima modeled after a girl who died of leukemia following the U.S. atomic bombing of the city 80 years ago have continued to relay the message of peace to future generations.

Every year, about 10 million paper cranes weighing about 10 tons in total are donated from people both in and outside of Japan and displayed at the Children's Peace Monument at the city's Peace Memorial Park.

Over 10 years ago, the Hiroshima city government started a recycling project in which the donated paper cranes are distributed to companies and citizens.