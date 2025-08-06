The ruling camp is expected to hold discussions with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and another opposition party, the Democratic Party for the People, over the issue of political donations by companies and organizations.

Now that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, are short of a majority in both chambers of parliament, the two parties are set to meet halfway with the opposition side in an effort to kick-start the stalled debate on political donations.

The outlook is uncertain, however, as many in the LDP oppose the idea of banning donations from businesses and other organizations, while opposition parties are not fully united over the matter.