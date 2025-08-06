Eighty years after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, an 83-year-old orphaned survivor continues to speak out about the destructive nature of nuclear weapons.

Kunihiko Iida was 3 years old when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. He has made it his mission to share his experience, believing that conveying the truth of the bomb will "lead to the abolition of nuclear weapons."

Iida was exposed to the bombing alongside his 25-year-old mother, Toshiko, and his 4-year-old sister, Makiko, at his grandparents' home, roughly 900 meters from the hypocenter.