It was a hot, bright morning in Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and Howard Kakita, a 7-year-old Japanese American, and his elder brother, Kenny, were gleefully returning home after learning that school had been canceled for the day.

“We heard that the B-29 was coming toward Hiroshima. So Kenny and I decided to go on top of the roof and watch the vapor trail,” he said, referring to a bomber used by the U.S. during World War II.

His grandmother incredulously called for the children, whom she had cared for over the past five years, to get down as the air raid siren blared.