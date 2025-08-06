South Korea’s former first lady, at the heart of a Dior bag scandal that shook the country’s politics, appeared for questioning as part of an investigation into allegations ranging from suspected stock manipulation to bribery.

It’s Kim Keon Hee’s first public appearance in a criminal investigation since her husband, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was ousted in April over a failed attempt to put the country under martial law late last year.

"I sincerely apologize to our people for causing concern despite being such an insignificant person,” Kim told reporters as she arrived at the special counsel team’s office in Seoul on Wednesday. "I will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

Kim’s legal representative did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The probe was launched last month, less than a month after President Lee Jae Myung took office. Investigators are looking into a wide range of issues from allegations Kim received a luxury handbag and a necklace to suspicions that she was involved in a stock manipulation scheme between 2009 and 2012.

Public sentiment turned against Yoon’s conservative government after it emerged that Kim received a Dior handbag under questionable circumstances. While the incident happened in 2022, it only came to light in November 2023, and then escalated into a political firestorm in early 2024.

Yoon suffered a major defeat in parliamentary elections later that year, weakening his position less than halfway into his single, five-year term. His presidency was eventually cut short by his impeachment, which led to a snap election in June.