When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at the end of last month that Ukraine needs $6 billion to fund the production of interceptor drones, setting a target of 1,000 a day, he had his reasons.

Having already reshaped the battlefield by doing work once reserved for long-range missiles, field artillery and human intelligence, drones are now fighting Russian drones — a boon for Ukraine's dwindling stock of air defense missile systems.

In the last two months, just one Ukrainian charity supplying aerial interceptor drones says its devices have downed around 1,500 of the drones that Russia has been sending to reconnoiter the battlefield or to bomb Ukraine's towns and cities.