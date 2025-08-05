Russia said on Monday that everyone should be "very, very careful" about nuclear rhetoric, responding to a statement by U.S. President Donald Trump that he had ordered a repositioning of U.S. nuclear submarines.

In its first public reaction to Trump's comments, the Kremlin played down their significance and said it was not looking to get into a public argument with him.

Trump said on Friday that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be moved to "the appropriate regions" in response to remarks from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev about the risk of war between the nuclear-armed adversaries.