Canada said on Monday it delivered humanitarian assistance through airdrops to Gaza, which has been under a devastating Israeli military assault for almost 22 months, with Ottawa again accusing Israel of violating international law.

"The (Canadian Armed Forces) employed a CC-130J Hercules aircraft to conduct an airdrop of critical humanitarian aid in support of Global Affairs Canada into the Gaza Strip. The air drop consisted of 21,600 pounds (about 9,800 kilograms) of aid," the Canadian government said in a statement.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported that it was the Canadian Armed Forces' first humanitarian airdrop over Gaza using their own aircraft.