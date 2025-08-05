Jair Bolsonaro was ordered into house arrest by a justice of Brazil’s top court who said the former president disobeyed a ban from using social media while standing trial for an alleged coup attempt.

The order was signed by Justice Alexandre de Moraes and published Monday evening. Moraes last month ordered Bolsonaro to wear an ankle monitor and also imposed an evening and weekend curfew, citing obstruction of justice and flight risk ahead of the coup trial.

The move from Moraes came a day after Bolsonaro supporters staged rallies across Brazil against the judge. Moraes said that Bolsonaro acted "illicitly” by addressing demonstrators in Rio de Janeiro, using them to produce content that allowed his allies to continue "attempting to coerce the Supreme Court and obstruct justice.”